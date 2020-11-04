Bobi Wine rejects EC security

By Sania Babirye



National Unity platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has rejected the security detail given to him by the Electoral commission accusing them of looking on and participating in his brutalization by the army and police yesterday after being nominated.

Addressing the media today at their party headquarters in Kamyokya, David Lewis Rubingiyo the party secretary general says that that their party president who is at home still recovering from the said torture believes that the Electoral commission did did not give him the said security detail to protect him but only to participate in his brutalization.

Bobiwine is also faulting EC of failing to do something as he was being tortured by security operatives including making any statement on the said matter up to now.

He says that if the said security detail was given to him for protection, then they should not have watched on as he was being treated in an inhumane manner with some of them participating in the said alleged inhumane treatment

The party also revealed that they will be launching there manifesto this Friday In Mbarara at their head offices after police sabotaged their their launch yesterday at their headquarters in Kamyokya by arresting their president and detaining him at his home in Magere.

Meanwhile NUP says that they will respect all rights of Ugandans including those of the opposition politicians once voted in power.

According to NUP, no person deserves to be treated by the army and police in such a dehumanizing manner regardless of their political affiliation and that its unfortunate for security in Uganda to be behaving in such an unprofessional manner.

These have condemned what they called a dehumanizing manner in which the police and the army treated their party president and his supporters yesterday during and after his nomination yet the same police and army protected incumbent president Museveni and his supporters including their processions.

Rubongoya however says that despite the many wars they faced before and after nomination, they are delighted that their party president was successfully nominated.

He cited challenges including the recent dismissed case against their ownership of the party, trumped up treason charges against Bobiwine and the stealing of their signatures a few days before nomination by the army and police.

He however says that with their president being successfully nominated as a presidential candidate, they are ready for their biggest battle of reclaiming Uganda from bad governance.