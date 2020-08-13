Bobi Wine sues IGP Okoth Ochola

By Sania Babirye



People power movement leader and National unity platform political party president Hon.Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobiwine has dragged the Inspector General of police and the Mbale senior police officers to the high court in Mbale seeking compensation in form of damages for allegedly blocking him from having a paid for radio talk show on one of the local stations in Mbale.

Through his lawyer Anthony Wameeli, Bobiwine has sued the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, Mbale RDC Balasa Sulaiman Ogajo and the DISO of Mbale George Mwoda.

He wants the IGP and his co accused to pay him for violating his constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression .

He is also accusing them of discriminating against him since they said police officers allowed other politicians to hold their talk show on the same day on the sane radio stations.

Others being sued include Mbale regional police commanded Wesley Nganizi, Mbale DPC Ahimbisibwe Fred and Mbale CPS commander Kato Arafti.

Bobiwine want court to compel the said police officers to individually pay him punitive damages accusing them of during teargas amongst his supporters.

Bobiwine also seeks other declarations including a permanent injunction against police from ever stopping or interfering in his campaigns or talk shows on TV or radio countrywide.