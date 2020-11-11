Bobi Wine’s Pader campaign centered on fighting inequality

By Sania Babirye



National Unity platform president and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has asked the people of Pader and all Ugandans especially the youths to turn out in large numbers on the 14th of January to vote for him and guard it after.

Bobiwine made the call while addressing voters this afternoon after he was blocked from campaigning in Kitgum district.

Kyagulanyi told the crowd that the coming 2021 presidential election is not just an election but a revolutionary election because of his candidature that has thrown incumbent President Museveni into panicking including ordering reducing the campaigning period for just three three months which has never been there before.

Bobiwine has told the people of Pader and the entire Northern Uganda that if they vote him into power, he will stop the marginalization and inequality that has been subjected to them by President Museveni and his government since 1986 when they took power.

He told them that it was unfair that despite being a region in Uganda, Northern Uganda including Pader continues to be massive poverty with massive land grabbing of the Acholi Land, high levels of poverty, poor infrastructures including roads, poor education, poor healthy system and poor pay for teachers compared to other regions among other inequalities.

He says that once voted in power, a new age to their lives and the lives of all Ugandans will be opened and that he will be their servant unlike incumbent president Museveni who claims he is not a servant to the people of Uganda.

Bobiwine further claims that President Museveni had been using the slogan of liberation to turn Ugandans into his slaves and mocking them but by voting him, Ugandans will be free from any political persecution and all their land, oil and lives will belong to Ugandans and not president Museveni.

Bobiwine however, says this can only be achieved if the people of Pader and all Ugandans join the struggle and remove dictator Museveni from power instead of leaving the struggle to only him through turning up in large numbers and vote for him and his party.

He says that if the youths in Uganda join the few of them who are dedicated to bringing a new Uganda, Uganda will be free and will never cry again because Ugandans will be judged by the content of their character and not the religion or district they come from .

Kyagulanyi further claims that president Museveni uses poverty to marginalize Ugandans and has divided Ugandans according to tribes, destroyed Education, but when he becomes president, all Ugandans will be united by the pain they all go through everyday and a dream for a new Uganda.

On the Issue of the Army and Police, Kyagulanyi has warned that if he becomes president, he will not tolerate any soldier or police officer who beats and mistreats Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi says that he knows that president Museveni has relied heavily on the army and police to brutalize Ugandans and intimidate them, but he knows that the said officers are good people who are just frustrated by the pain they go through everyday.

He retaliated that once he becomes president, he will make their lived better by increasing their salaries with the least police officer getting at least one million shillings, their children entitled to free quality education, free quality healthcare just like senior officers among others.