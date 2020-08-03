Boda boda cyclist faces jail over attempted suicide

By Sania Babirye

A boda boda rider has been charged with attempted suicide after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by burning himself with petrol .

25 year old Muhy -Diin Kakooza a resident of Kasokoso in Wakiso district has appeared before city hall court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and pleaded not guilty to the said offense.

He was however released on a 600,000shillings cash bail while his two sureties have each been ordered to execute a non cash bond of 1million shillings.

He has been ordered to return to court on August 17th 2020 for mention of the case.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire says Kakooza on July 28th 2020 at Kamwokya in.Kampala attempted to kill himself by burning himself using petrol.