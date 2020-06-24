Boda boda operator accused of theft sent to jail

By Sania Babirye

A boda boda rider who turned on his customer and robbed her of handbag containing two mobile phones and a national identification card has charged with theft and remanded at Kitalya government prison.

The suspect is identified as 36 year old Amos Ayesiga a resident of Makindye Nabisalu in Makindye division, Kampala district.

He has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane and denied the offense.

He has been remanded until the 8th of July to start trial.

Prosecution states that on the 23rd of May 2020 at Kibuki in Makindye division, Ayesiga robbed his customer Janet Akuto of the said properties.