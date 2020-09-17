Boda Boda rider sues government

By Sania Babirye

The government of Uganda has been dragged to court by a debt defaulter who was allegedly shot in the knee by security operatives during his arrest over the 50,000 debt

Joseph Musisi Bakabulende a former bodaboda rider, now wants court to order government to compensate him 2.7 million shillings over alleged negligence.

He says the said money was spent on treatment and transport plus general damages, interest and costs of the suit.

Through his lawyers of Kasumba , Kugonza and Co advocates, Musisi claims that on the 1st of December 2019 police constable Kweezira Simon together with CPL Kyesesa Eliphazi all attached to Nabbingo police station while affecting his arrest on allegations of failing to pay 50,000 shillings he borrowed from Semwanga Fred he was shot in the left leg by Eliphazi who fled immediately leaving him in pain.

Musisi, further claims that he was helped by good Samaritans who rushed him to Nabbingo Medical Center where he received first aid before being referring to Mulago hospital for further management spending there four months and was forced to run away from Mulago after they asked him for 2 million to operate on his knee which he did not have.

He says he is suffering since he was brought to his home with only pain killers to ease his enormous pain which are very expensive and sometimes not affordable as a result of the reckless action of the security operatives.

Musisi also claims that he had been granted the bodaboda Bajaj Boxer on a loan on the 26th of February 2019 from Ssemwanga George William at 5.5 million shillings but it was later repossessed while he was in Mulago for failure to clear the loan.

He says that he has tried to seek help from the said security operatives, filed a complaint at Nabbingo police and reached as far as reporting to the professional standard unit but all in vain hence forcing him to seek Court redress.

The attorney general has been summoned to file his defense within 15 days.