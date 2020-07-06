Boda boda riders drag government to court

By Sania Babirye

Bodaboda riders under their umbrella organization the National federation of professional cyclists Network(NFPC) and four others have dragged government to the high court over their continued ban from carrying passengers during the ongoing partial lock down.

Through their lawyers of Anthony Wameeli and company advocates, the cyclist say the decision by government to not allow them from carrying passengers is not demonstrably, justifiably in a Democratic society and in fringes and threatens their economic right to carry out their lawful occupation trade or business.

These also accuse government of stopping them to carry passengers without giving them another alternative for their well fair

These have now asked court to compel government to immediately allow people engaged in the bodaboda business to carry passengers and cargo again.