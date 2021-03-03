Bombo military court grants 5 NUP supporters bail

By Sania Babirye

Bombo Military court has granted bail to five National Unity Platform supporters out of the fifteen who have been in detention for over two months without being charged.

These include Mulindwa Christopher, Lutakome Andrew, Kajuna Amos, Kibalama Tony and Nsimbe Francis.

These were released on a five million cash bail while court will hear the bail applications of the remaining ten on Wednesday.

Their lawyer who is also the newly elected Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende says that she will continue providing free legal aid to their members who are incarcerated in different Prisons stating that some of these supporters were arrested during the concluded general elections and some have never been arraigned before Court.