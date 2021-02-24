Bouncer sent to jail

By Sania Babirye

City hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise jails 30 year old Eclas Kirinya a bouncer with Mess Bar to four months in Kitalya prison for defrauding 200,000 shillings from a taxi driver by pretending to be a KCCA law enforcement officer.

This is after Kirinya pleaded guilty to the charge of obtaining money by false pretense.

He however begged court to he lenient on him because the ongoing lock down on all bars by president Museveni has left him unable to feed him or his family forcing him into desperate measures.

He is said to have committed the said offence on the 9th of February 2021 at Arua Park in downtown Kampala.

Its alleged that on that fateful day at around Midday, the victim a one Shaban Wandera was working when the convict accused him of offloading and loading passengers from unauthorized stage.

Kirinya then presented himself as a KCCA law enforcement officer and arrested him but during the said arrest, .

However, during the arrest Kirinya asked Wandera to give him UGX 200,000 or else he takes him to police.