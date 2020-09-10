Brac master card foundation to boost businesses affected by COVID-19

By Alice Lubwama

Brac Uganda bank has received funding worth 4.6 million dollars from Master card foundation to support clients whose Business have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic and support on line education for over 2000 learners.

While launching the master card foundation COVID-19 recovery and resilience program in Kampala the managing director Brac Uganda Jimmy Adiga said that the money will mainly support women entrepreneurs who have been hit hard by COVID-19. So that they can have new working capital to revive their business.

Adiga also says that part of this money will be extended to learners in form buying them tablets and data so that teachers can provide them with learning material to enable them continue studying at home.

Adiga says the funds will also be used to procure health preventive facilities such as hand washing materials and sanitizers in public places such as markets because this where majority of their clients operate.

The head business development and strategy Brac Uganda Alemi William Kenyi says over 5400 clients will benefit from the funds at a

discounted rate of 15% to help the them kick start their businesses that closed down due to the pandemic.

He says that the survey they conducted amongst their clients revealed that 31% of the clients wanted support to push their businesses.