Britam introduces new products on market

By Deo Wasswa

Britam Asset Managers (Uganda) Ltd has launched three types of Unit Trust Funds namely Britam Money Market Fund, Britam Umbrella Fund and the Britam Equity Fund, offering the retail market flexible savings and investment option with high returns on their investments.

A Unit Trust is a professionally managed investment fund in which investors’ contributions are pooled and invested in various ventures such as shares, bank deposits, and government treasury bills, among others, which offer high interest returns. They are also referred to as collective investment schemes or mutual funds.

Speaking at the launch, Britam Asset Managers Uganda Ltd General Manager Ronald Kasolo noted that all the Unit Trusts, the Money Market fund is the most attractive to retail investors because funds are invested in low-risk investments vehicles such as fixed deposits, treasury bills and commercial bonds, giving the retailers a higher than average rate of return. The income that the fund earns is accrued daily and distributed to the unit holders net of fund costs. The funds are also easily accessible on demand.

Mr. Kasolo added that, “Given the low risk nature, coupled with the high and almost guaranteed return on investment, the money market fund is an ideal investment option for cash our investor intends to use to meet short term goals whilst earning extra interest. Such goals include savings for school fees, weddings, projects and holidays.”

“Investing in unit trusts is a smart way to have your money work for you without any interrupting daily schedules. This fund answers the questions of many Ugandans who seek to earn an extra return from their savings but are not in position to access several investment options which require lump sum amounts of cash. For example, with the Money Market fund, one can start investing with as little as UGX 100,000, top-up with a minimum of UGX 50,000 making it accessible to many Ugandans,” Mr. Kasolo added.