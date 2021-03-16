Budget committee meeting suspended, minister’s presents unsatisfactory documents

By Alice Lubwama

The budget committee of parliament chaired by Patrick Isiag ended prematurely after the finance minister Matia Kasaija failed to table sufficient documents supporting the supplementary budget worth 130 million dollars.

The budget is meant to compensate landowners where the oil pipeline will pass, to buy shares worth 15% in the East African Oil company owned by Total and CNOOC among others.

One of the committee members Muwanga Kivumbi says by the minister failing to present the required documents shows the poor state of planning by the Government adding that the request can even wait until the next financial year.

Among the documents needed by the committee is the share purchasing agreement with total and CNOOC.

The Minister of finance Matia Kasaija however, regretted the mistakes and shortcomings in his presentation and accepted to go back and consult with the technocrats and later present a fresh supplementary with the details as requested by the committee.