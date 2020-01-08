Bufumbira South MP granted bail

By Sania Babirye

The Bufumbira South member of parliament Sam Bitangaro and his three co-accused have been each ordered to pay seven million cash before being granted bail.

Hon. Bitangaro is charged with defrauding give 1.5 billion shillings by selling government 492 hectares of land which doesn’t existent.

Bitangaro is jointly charged with the director in the Ministry Of Gender, Labour and Social Development William Tumwine, his wife Stella Kakuba and a Kampala city lawyer Francis Owor Onyango.

Makindye court chief magistrate Prossy Katushabe granted them the seven million cash bail after each denied charges including Obtaining money by false pretense,fraud on sale of mortgage and conspiracy to defraud.

Their sureties have all been ordered to pay 200 million shillings not cash and ordered to report back to court on the 12th of February this year.

Hon.Bitangaro is charged with defrauding,1,326,000,000 from a Sacco in kiboga district called kiboga Twegatte cooperative society ltd by selling it land amounting to 492 hectares in Singo that did not own in May 2014 at the offices of Onyango& company advocates in Kampala.

He is said to have conspired with Onyango the sacco lawyer who accepted the land title and also claimed to have inspected the fake land while Knowing that it did not exist.

Kakuba and Tumwiine are also accused of obtaining 1.7Billion from the same Sacco, by falsely selling them a 390 hectare plot of land located in Gomba.

The fake land was meant to resettle over 2,579 that had been evicted from Luwunga central Forest reserve in Kiboga district.

According to prosecution, Bitangaro , Tumwine and Kakuba in 2014 allegedly presented themselves to have good and marketable tittles for land in Gomba and Kassanda whereas not and connived with Onyango who was lawyer representing the evictees under their umbrella organization Kiboga Twegatte co-operative savings Ltd to issue false inspection reports regarding the 2 contentious pieces of land .