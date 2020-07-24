Buganda Kingdom Princes sent to Jail

Two Buganda Kingdom princes who allegedly turned against the monarchy and bullied a number of Kingdom officials on social media have been remanded at Kitalya government prison by Buganda road court until the 6th of August this year.

The suspects including Joseph Jjuuko Kiyimba and Richard Kayima Juuko have appeared before grade one magistrate Stella Amirisi Amabilisi and pleaded not guilty to the offense of libel and offensive communication for allegedly accusing the kingdom officials of stealing land and intrigue .

Some of the officials that are said to have been defamed on social media including on Facebook is the newly appointed chairman of the Buganda Land Board, Engineer Martin Kasekende , his predecessor David Kyewalabye Male and others.