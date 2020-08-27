Buganda premier to participate in the 2020 Virtual Rotary Cancer Run

By Deo Wasswa

With just two days left to the 2020 virtual Rotary Cancer Run, Buganda Katikkiro, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, has pledged his participation in the upcoming virtual Rotary Cancer Run that is to be held on the 30th of August 2020.

The Cancer run has for the past nine years attracted over 50,000 thousand participants from Uganda and the diaspora, who have joined the effort towards fighting the Cancer scourge through the proceeds from the Rotary Cancer Run marathon and the charity drives.

During a press engagement at Bulange in Mengo, the Prime Minister, Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga said, “It is reassuring to see the organizers and partners of the Rotary Cancer Run keeping their goal of fighting cancer alive, despite the tides that have come with COVID-19 and I therefore hereby confirm my participation in this year’s virtual run, thanks to their relentlessness and drive exhibited.”

He explained that, “Fighting cancer is not just about buying machines and building bunkers, it embodies a number of aspects including exercising and nutrition, which lifestyles are pivotal in preventing Cancer,” adding that, “this program is beyond what meets the eye, and it is at this point that I call upon fellow Ugandans to participate in the forthcoming virtual Rotary Cancer Run this Sunday.”

In relation to the unprecedented times, organizers of the annual Rotary Cancer Run marathon have opted for a virtual run in observation of the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures in curbing the spread of the corona virus.

While giving her remarks, Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank stated that, “As a Bank, we have been part of the Rotary Cancer Run for 9 years now, majorly because the Rotary mission aligns well with our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of supporting the communities where we serve,” adding that, “For this reason, we earmarked up to UGX 100 million as our commitment towards the Virtual Rotary Cancer Run 2020.”

All 74 branches of the bank are confirmed to be participating in this year’s Rotary Cancer Run.

“I urge everyone to be part of this cause by donating any amount because every coin counts. I also encourage us all to participate in this year’s run,” Lugalambi concluded.

“The virtual Rotary Cancer Run will be streamed live on Rotary Uganda official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RotaryCancerRunUg/), and intention to enable participants to join in from the comfort of their homes or communities,” noted Past District Governor (PDG) Stephen Mwanje, the Chair Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme, adding that, “Participants can use their vests from the previous years, and they can go ahead to post a picture or video on their social media platforms with the hashtag #RotaryCancerRun2020, dedicating it to a friend, or loved one and inviting them”

For runners who wish to receive a participation certificate, a request can be made directly at the Uganda Rotary Cancer Program website (www.urcp.org) on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. Download and share it with your WhatsApp groups and other social media accounts.

Donations for the 2020 Rotary Cancer Run can be made through CenteMobile platform by dialing *211#, select Centenary Bank branches, or CenteAgent by sending the contribution to Account Number 3100023145 (Account Name: Rotary Cancer Run) additionally participants can purchase a Face mask at Ushs 10,000 at Centenary Bank Branches, select Capital Shoppers outlets, Shoprite Lugogo, and Rotary Offices at 9th Floor NIC Building.