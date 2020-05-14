Business man Lulinda asks government to grant SMEs a stimulus package

By Daudi Zirimala

The government has been urged to give stimulus packages to private sector to enable them to recover from the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fabrice Lulinda a businessman from Entebbe recommends that the government urgently considers granting an economic stimulus package to Small and Medium Enterprises, on grounds that they are critical in reviving the current economic slowdown occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to our Reporter, Lulinda noted that easing the lock down should be done simultaneously with stimulus packages for businesses to reduce on the number of unemployed people post covid-19.

He has applauded government for putting in place stringent measures fight against COVID-19 and hopes that after the pandemic Ugandans will be able to cope up with the situation in terms of running the businesses.

“Government cannot distribute food to every citizens but the private sector and individuals should be allowed to do charity to supplement government efforts of distribute food to so called vulnerable Ugandans,” adds Fabrice Lulinda