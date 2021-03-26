Businessman drags UNRA to court over compensation

By Sania Babirye



Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has been sued by a businessman John Mugisha demanding a 2.1 billion shillings compensation for allegedly under compensating him of his land at block 185, plot 967 at Namugongo along Kira -Kasangati Road which is affected by Kira – Matugga Road project.

The Complainant says UNRA valued his land that has a structure undergoing construction of an L- shape Hotel Block , boundary hall, Gate house, over head water tank, flower bed and trees at 4.6bn shillings but have now revised it to 2.8billion shillings yet his his private surveyors of Hillscape Valuers Ltd valued his property at 5bn shillings.

Through his lawyer of Rutebemberwa and Co Advocates, Mugisha claims that on the 13th of December 2018 UNRA informed him to halt construction works and on 26th March 2019 confirmed his land and property was affected by the road project and ordered him to stop all construction to pave way for the assessment of the property for compensation.

He adds that his project was meant to be completed by April 2019 and that upon signing the valuation form,he handed over the land title to UNRA in compliance with the compensation terms.

Mugisha however contends that he was shocked on the 17th of September 2020 when UNRA informed him that his compensation valuation has been revised from the agreed sum of 4.6bn shillings to 2.8 bn shillings and that in October 2020, the said money was deposited on his account.

He has asked Kampala High court civil division to compel UNRA to pay him his 2.1bn shilling as agreed, 21 million in special damages and valuer fees and interest from 3rd September 2919 till full payments.

Court is yet to summon UNRA for defense.