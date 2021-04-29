Businessman fine UGX800,000 for pretending to be an employee of KCCA

By Sania Babirye

City Hall Court has ordered a businessman to pay a fine of 800,000 shillings or failure to do so serves a one year jail sentence for pretending to be a KCCA employee.

Grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise fined 39 year old Ssewagudde Ismael a resident of Corner Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala district, after he pleaded guilty to three charges of Impersonating a Public Officer, unlawful possession of government stores and forgery.

Evidence presented by prosecution proved that during the month of February 2020,in the Kampala district, forged a KCCA staff identification card in his name.

He also pleaded guilty to falsely representing himself and others still at large as employees of KCCA Public Health wokers, and went ahead and inspected SASI Agric Factory found in Kazo in Kawempe division, while allegedly reinforcing the COVID-19 operation standards on the 31st of August 2020.

He was also arrested while in possession of five firged KCCA seal bearing the marks applied on the stores under the control of KCCA.

Court ordered that the said forged seals be destroyed by government.