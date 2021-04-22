Busiro North MP elect defends self on forgery of academic papers

By Sania Babirye

The Busiro North MP Elect Paul Nsubaga has defended his change of name from Mukalazi Peter to Paul Nsubuga on his academic papers , in an Election petition filed by a one Edger Lubade who came last in the concluded race for the said MP seat.

Edgar, who only managed to pull 199 votes against Nsubuga’s 21400 votes, wants court to nullify Nsubuga’s victory accusing him of forging the academic qualifications that he submitted before the Electoral commission for Nomination.

However, in his defense, Nsubuga says that he was indeed born and baptized as Mukalazi Peter at birth and was known as the son of the late Mathias Kibuuka and Agnes Nabawanuka.

Through his lawyers of Lukwago and Company, Nsubuga states that he used Peter Mukalazi for his PLE in the year 2002 at Bukerere St Charles Lwanga but after completing PLE, his mother revealed to him that his biological father was a soldier in UPDF called Charles Mbabali and upon meeting him, the late Mbabali named him Nsubuga Paul.

Nsubuga claims that upon being given the new name by his real father, he dropped Peter Mukalazi and also reset his PLE under his new name Paul Nsubuga.

In an affidavit sworn in by Nsubuga’s mother, Agnes claims that she married Kibuuka while pregnant with Mbabali’s baby who was a cousin brother to Kibuuka and that she hid the truth until Mbabili had died to reveal it to her son to avoid family conflicts .

It adds that “Consequently, Nsubuga re-sat for Primary Leaving Examinations in the year 2003 at Ssentema Catholic Primary School using the name Nsubuga Paul vide index number 64281/035”.

Court documents shows that Nsubuga was then admitted at Nakasongora Army Secondary School -NASS in the capacity as a child of a fallen UPDF Soldier from where he sat for UCE in the year 2007 on index number U0771/149.

On the basis of UCE Results, Nsubuga was admitted at Mbarara Army Boarding Secondary School where he sat for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education -UACE examination vide index number U1941/521 in the name of Nsubuga Paul.

In his petition, Lubade alleges that the MP elect is not Paul Nsubuga but his real name is Mukalazi Peter.

He further accuses Nsubuga of only stopping at PLE level and that he only assumed the name Nsubuga Paul to get a UPDF scholarship that was meant for the sons and daughters of army personnel through fraud means by claiming to be Mukalazi.

Nsubuga is also currently out on bail after Buganda road court charged him with stealing an itel phone valued at 80,000 shillings which had 4.5 million in mobile money.