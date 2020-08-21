Butabika Hospital given ultimatum to present correct financials

By Edwin Muhumuza



The Public Accounts Committee of parliament has faulted Butabika National Referral Hospital over poor financial management of the institution.

This is as Dr. Juliet Nakku, the acting executive director and accounting officer was tasked to explain audit queries raised in the auditor general’s report of 2019. Among them include, failure to meet expected revenue amounting to UGX1.7bn, under absorption of funds leading to unpaid salary arrears of staff and diversion of Shs.36million partly meant for mental health research to other activities.

In their first response to the committee led by Budadiri West MP, Nandala Mafabi, the hospital confirmed that out of the budgeted revenue of UGX1.7bn, only UGX1.1bn was collected representing an under performance of 33% of the target. The said monies were remitted to the consolidated fund resulting in a difference of shs10million after accounting for bank charges of UGX2.4m due to the consolidate fund by close of the year.

Management explained that the projection of Non Tax Revenue(NTR) was based on an assumption that the new Alcohol and Drug Unit would become operational and result in an increase in revenue collection.

In light of the above, the accounting officer was advised to streamline the budgeting process and come up with realistic budgets.

Relatedly, an analysis of the outputs/activities that were quantified revealed that although the entity absorbed (96.7%) of the funds that were released, some of the activities remained either partially or not implemented at all.

Out of the 19 quantified activities assessed, only 6 activities representing 32% were fully implemented;3(16%) activities had no targets and indicator metric set to determine the extent of delivery of the output,2(11%) were not implemented while 8(42%) were partially implemented.

In response to this concern, the accounting officer, said that the un-implemented activities were X-ray investigations and research on mental health was no longer functional but that the ministry of health was in the process of procuring a new X-ray machine for the hospital.

However, PAC chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi tasked Nakku to explain what had happened to the x-ray films they had purchased. Nakku noted that the Ministry of Health allows them to transfer the material to other hospitals where the patients are referred. When Nandala noted that there was no evidence of the transfer, Dr Nakku promised to provide the evidence later in addition to the fact that the hospital could not carry out x-ray investigations and research on mental health since the x-ray machine had broken down and they had to refer patients to Naguru and Murchison Bay hospitals.

Management also explained that some of the partially implemented activities was because the hospital did not receive the anticipated number of patients for example out of the planned 9,350 patient admissions the hospital admitted 6,983 patients and the target achieved was 75% patient admission. Out of the 2200 planned ultra-sound investigations 1626 patients turned up for the investigations.

It has since emerged that a total of UGX 36m out of the budgeted UGX 291million was diverted to other activities contrary to the financial regulations a move that impacted on the extent of delivery of some planned activities. This led the committee to issue a warning to the management of the hospital to adhere to the approved budget allocations or seek approval in case of allocations.

Among other concerns was an accrual of domestic arrears worth about UGX 111million which were incurred by the entity as a result of un-paid property rates and accountable advances.

The committee was also shocked to learn that a review of the hospital recruitment plan indicated that it was supposed to recruit 18 staff and bring the total number of posts filled to 406 by the end of the year, a matter to which they blamed the Ministry of Public Service and the Health Service Commission over bureaucracy and negligence to respond to their numerous pleas.

Also physical inspection of the medical stores indicated that the hospital had medicines that expired as far back as 2015/16 financial year due to poor stock management or having been unsolicited donated drugs with a short shelf life amid revelations, that the national medical stores no longer collects expired drugs at a time of delivery.

While concluding the meeting, the committee noted that before it can dispose-off the query, the hospital has one week to present a detailed list with cost figures of output performance.