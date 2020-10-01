CAA puts in place new strict measures as airport opens

By Robert Segawa

The Civil Aviation Authority has assured all travelers of safety as Entebbe International Airport reopens for passengers flights today since the lock down was announced.

According to Vianney Lujja the Authority spokesperson, the Airline and all airport staff are required to strictly observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures that have been put in place by the ministry of health.

Lujja further adds that several measures have been also put in place to minimize the interface between passengers and staff, he adds that all aeroplanes will be disinfected on arrival and before outgoing passengers are allowed to board.

He assured the public that, within the airport terminal they have put in place automated sanitizers , elected glass shield at all emigration counters and check in counters and ensure the terminals are disinfected on regular basis.