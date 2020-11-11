Candidates to register for exams before 30th November

By Deo Wasswa

The Uganda National Examinations board has urged heads of schools to ensure they register all candidates for examinations before November 30th as there will be no room for late registration.

In statement released today, UNEB continued to appeal to heads of schools that may have pregnant candidates to allow them to register for the examinations, as a way of giving them an opportunity to continue with their education.

The Centers are further informed that the portals are open and UNEB has given out the required software for the registration process therefore Schools are encouraged to keep uploading the bio-data of the registered candidates as they get it and not to wait for last minute submissions.

The government will continue to pay the registration fees of all the candidates in the government aided programs of Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE), and Universal Post ‘O’ Level Education and Training (UPOLET). Head teachers in these schools MUST therefore quickly upload the registration data of the learners since they do not have to make any payments.

The registration fees for the other candidates have not changed; 34,000/ = for PLE candidates, 164,000/ = for UCE and 186,000/ = for UACE candidates. Any additional fees levied should clearly be explained to the parents, and not referred to as UNEB/registration fees.

In the statement UNEB also appeal to managers of examination centers to be mindful of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected parents financially, and as such, they must not be subjected to unfair charges.