All cargo trucks must be inspected- Enanga

By Robert Segawa

Police has directed their top officers to start confronting and searching cargo trucks from residential areas after it was established that they facilitate in the transportation of the stolen items like electronics.

Addressing a news conference at Police headquarters in Naguru, Fred Enanga the police spokesman said that the confrontation and searching of cargo trucks from residential areas is one of the commands which has been issued to various police commanders across the country in regard to the enforcement of curfew time.

Enanga adds that they have recorded several complaints from various people about the crimes that occur during the curfew hours.

He further revealed that all police commanders have been directed to reinforce the curfew hours by arresting and penalizing the non complaint people because their non compliance has accelerated many crimes to occur in various parts of the country.

Enanga also said that new guidelines and commands have also been issued to traffic police officers who were directed to start conducting operations on taxis , buses and other motorists to see whether they observe the standard operation procedures as many have embarked on loading to the full capacity.

He maintains that the police will also be conducting operations on boda bodas who operate beyond curfew hours of 6pm because some have a tendency of turning off their lights when riding while others have been involved in various criminal acts.