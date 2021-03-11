CCEDU assigns a team of lawyers to follow up the cases of missing persons

By Alice Lubwama

The Citizen Coalition for Electoral Democracy has got a team of public interest litigation lawyers to follow up the cases of missing persons who were kidnapped during and after the recent general elections .

Speaking to the media the National coordinator CCEDU Charity Ahimbisibwe said that they have also opened a phone line 0704221605 on which families can call to report their missing relatives so that their cases are followed up with police.

CCEDU has also demanded that Government accounts for each of the missing persons and produce them in a competent court for a fair hearing.

The coalition is also concerned that majority of the kidnapped persons are the youth who have for long been skeptical of participating in electoral processes and this time they came out in big numbers but have been victimized for the same.

She added that such acts of kidnap are a step backward of the electoral democracy that the coalition has defended over the years.

The minister of internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo recently tabled a list of 117 missing persons before parliament who he said were under custody yet he had earlier said they had only 44 people.