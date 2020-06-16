CCEDU says new campaign guidelines are not all inclusive

By Deo Wasswa

Organizations advocating for free and fair elections in the country under their umbrella organisation CCEDU say the electoral road map announced today by the Uganda electoral commission is not all inclusive and participatory to majority of Ugandans.

Citizens coalition on electoral democracy (CCEDU) they say as Uganda electoral commission plans to implement the online campaigns for candidates, it should also consider some offline consultation meetings where candidates would meet their electorates and campaign mangers in groups of not more than 30 people while observing standard operating procedure against the spread of Covid19 disease.

They say, the offline meetings should be allowed especially up country where majority of Ugandans have less access to internet, television, radio and other online platforms.