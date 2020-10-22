Centenary park finally handed over to UNRA

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Capital City Authority has this morning handed over part of the centenary park land to the Uganda National Roads Authority for construction of the Jinja express way.

The businesses in the park were being managed by Nalongo estate that owned by Sarah Kizito a wife to former LC 3 chairman Kampala central Godfrey Nyakana.

Dorothy Kisaka the KCCA Executive director during hand over said that they have agreed with with Kizito to handover 2.5 hectares of land so as to pave way for clearance of all structures that are housed on these grounds by different business.

Kizito said that in exchange the government has agreed to renew her lease for 2.5 hectares that were previously part of the park.

Kisaka has now asked Kampala metropolitan police Commander Moses Kafeero to deploy adequately to ensure that the demolition of structure is done peacefully.