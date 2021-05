Century bottling company boss asks industrial workers to got for immunisation

By Moses Kidandi

Industrial workers are being asked to scale up the need to be immunized against COVID-19 as more strains are reportedly threatening a sharp rise in infection.

Speaking after a series of the vaccination exercises of factory workers at century bottling company, Simon Kaheru the Public Affairs and communications Director of Coca Cola Beverages Africa said that immunizing Industrial workers is important since they produce products that go into communities.