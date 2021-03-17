Chief justice tells off Mabirizi

By Sania Babirye

The chief Justice Alifonse Owinyi Dollo says he refused to recuse himself from hearing the Presidential Election Petition filed by National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi despite having been president Museveni’s lawyer in the past because it is wrong for the Chief Justice to abdicate his constitutional duties just because there was a case concerning the president before him.

While giving a detailed judgement to City Lawyer Male Mabirizi’s dismissed application for recusal, the chief justice stated that being a former Museveni’s personal lawyer in 2006 is of public knowledge and that he has never tried to hide it .

He further stated that his conscience and integrity in his work is clear and transparent and that it is the reason why he has never been accused of bias before while on his judicial duties.

Justice Dollo claims that the two two times Mabirizi accused him of meeting president Museveni in Entebbe during the hearing of Bobiwine’s presidential election petition were public functions to which he was invited to attend including the swearing in of a new judge on the 10th of February and to lead the Judiciary committee on budget which is a function of the chief justice.

Meanwhile, the 8 other justices on the panel also dismissed Mabirizi’s application for recusal on grounds that it was a personal matter but necessarily needing a quorum for determination.

Some of the grounds that Mabirizi alleged included the fact that the chief justice is a former lawyer of president Museveni having represented him in 2006 during the Presidential Petition filed by Dr. Kizza Besigye .

Mabirizi further alleged that Justice Dollo met President Museveni in private on the 7th of February in pendency of the said petition which he says is not fair in the interest of serving justice which made him unprofessional.

End