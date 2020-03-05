Child abuser sent to jail

By Sania Babirye

A woman who was seen in a viral video on social media assaulting and torturing a three year old girl has been arraigned before court and remanded to Prison.

Fortunate Badaru has today been produced before Kira court grade one magistrate Nabassa Ruth and charged with aggravated torture.

She has however denied the said charge and remanded to Luzira prison until the 11th of March.

The victim is said to be a daughter of her friend Alesi Azaru a soldier attached to field force unit at Naguru who was away serving in Somalia.

The victim had been left in her care in 2019.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother broke into tears as she narrated to court on how she had entrusted her so called friend to help her take care of her child while she went way to keep peace in neighboring war tone Somalia last year.

In her testimony, the hurting mother who is due to report back to her station on the 13th of this month informed court that she had known the suspect since their school days and she trusted her to take care of her baby since they were like sisters.

The mother further revealed that she had also left her ATM card with the suspect to withdraw a monthly fee of 150,000 as upkeep for her daughter.

She however revealed that she was surprised to watch the video with her trusted friend torturing her three year old helpless daughter.

The victim was not in court.