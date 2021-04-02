China donates 70 SUV cars to Ugandan Government

By Gloria Nakiyimba

China has donated a fleet of 70 SUV Motor vehicles to the Government of Uganda.

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Uganda His Excellence Zheng Zhuqiang, handed over the vehicles to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kuteesa .

Amb. Zheng noted that this donation of vehicles and accreditation equipment is a sign of China’s good will and support to Uganda under China- China development cooperation framework.

He reaffirmed that the Government of the People’s Republic of China values the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership with Uganda, and is committed to its continuous support to the country’s development agenda.

The ambassador pledged more support from the Government of China to the Government of Uganda to boost Technical cooperation between both countries.

Amb. Zhuqiang also expressed gratitude to the Government of Uganda, for the immense support and cooperation that was accorded to him during his tour of duty.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kuteesa , expressed gratitude for the vehicles donated by China.

He thanked Amb. Zheng, for the support that China extended to Uganda to host the 3rd G77 summit, with the donation of these 70 vehicles and also the accreditation equipment.

This fleet of Service Utility Vans was negotiated for by the Amb. Zheng and hailed him for his fruitful and result oriented tour of duty.

Ambassador Zheng’s tour of duty is expected to end on 13th April 2021.