Church locked for keeping mentally ill people

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kajjansi has stormed Glory Sinai Ministries church located in Seguku zone V in Ndejje Urban Division Wakiso District after they found people confined there.

Upon storming the church police found 89 people staying in the church, 9 of which were found fastened on metallic pipes with chains and

52 others including men and women appeared mentally ill and of unsound mind.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy police spokesman Kampala metropolitan, police acted on intelligence report that led to storm the area and arrest the church leader Pastor Ssemwogere Geoffrey to help in investigations.

Owoyesigyire further added that there is no medical facility at the premise, adding that they are organizing transport to have them transferred to Butabika hospital as investigation is on going.