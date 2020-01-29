Church of Uganda to do a pilgrimage to Kitgum in remembrance of Janan Luwum

By Daudi Zirimala

The Province of the Church of Uganda has organized a two-week Foot-Pilgrimage from Namirembe Hill in Kampala to Mucwini in Kitgum, retracing the final journey of the late Archbishop Jana Luwumu from his official residence to his resting place.

According to Nicolas Abola Commissioner Information and Communication at the ministry of Ethics and Integrity, to kick start the pilgrimage, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Stanley Ntagali, will lead the pilgrims through a symbolic walk from Namirembe (Bishop’s Palace) through Serena Hotel (the then Nile Mansions), and Okello House Nakasero (former State Research Bureau) where he was murdered and this walk marks the final journey of St. Janani Luwum in Kampala shortly before he met his death.

He said that the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity, responsible for Religious Affairs together with the Church of Uganda organizes an annual commemoration service at his resting place at Wii-Gweng, Mucwini in Kitgum district and this year, 2020 the service will be conducted under the theme “Let us not get tired of doing good” taken from the Book of Galatians, Chapter 6 verse 9

His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda will be the Chief Guest.