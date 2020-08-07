City lawyer petitions EC over amendments in NURP

By Sania Babirye

People power movement and National Unity Platform party spokesperson Joel Senyonyi has described a petition by city lawyer challenging the legality of their party as just another tactic that government is playing to delay their capture of power.

In a letter dated 3rd August 2020, city lawyer James Byamukama petitioned the electoral commission over an alleged illegal amendment of NURP political party, change of party names, symbols and colours and change in its top leadership by electing Hon.Robert Kyagulanyi as its party president and presidential flag bearer for the 2021 general elections.

However, Senyonyi says the entire process was legally carried out but state is just using any agent to cut on their speed to capture power.

He says that as NUP, they will not waste time on any baseless allegations even but will continue to mobilize and register party members as they prepare for the 2021 general elections.