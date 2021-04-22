Civil litigation against police are on the increase- IGP

By Robert Segawa

The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has said that civil Litigation against the police Force and its effect on police personnel have significantly increased.

IGP Okoth Ochola made these claims at the police headquarters Naguru while opening a half day workshop on “understanding Civil Litigation from a Police perspective” for senior police commanders.

He stated that incidents that commonly give rise to civil litigation against police are misuse of firearms, unlawful arrests, search, and seizure, poor responses to complaints, illegal detentions etc.

The IGP added that although its difficult to measure precisely the nature and extent of victim actions against Police or its Administrators, there are substantial indications that civil litigation against the Force and the subsequent effect to its personnel have increased significantly.

According to the IGP, even if such civil suits are successfully defended, the force still suffers financial costs and bad publicity and its negative impact for the individual officers involved in terms of financial costs, psychological stress, and a reluctance to perform policing tasks that carry a high risk for civil liability.

However, the IGP said that as Uganda Police Force management, they have instituted a number of policies and procedures to manage and minimize the risk of civil litigation including appropriate personnel selection procedures, training, sensitization and supervision.

He added that the Force has management also to put in place mechanisms that discipline, demote, terminate the employment of and, in some cases, file criminal charges against individual Police officers whose conduct does not rise to the performance level expected maintaining that more needs to be done especially at the operational level.

The IGP has implored all Unit commanders to sensitize their subordinate officers to apply the well-established Police policies, procedures, rules, tactics, behaviors, and practices that are lawful, endorsed by, and acceptable within the professional, Constitutional and legal limits.

“I’m of the belief, that, our Police officers will only perform well when properly trained, supervised, and, guided to apply the right tactics and judgment in the performance of their duties without negative emotions.” The IGP said.

He called upon his officers to conduct the sensitization programmes but putting , emphasis on; Laws of Arrest, Search and Seizure, use of force, Constitutionalism, situation assessment, Planning, and Tactical execution, Firearm safety, In-Custody Deaths and Human Restraint Techniques, among others.

The workshop was organised by the Directorate of Human Rights & Legal Services.