Civil society organizations aim at tackling income inequality

By Deo Wasswa

Non-governmental organizations which includes, OXFARM and Uganda women’s Network demand that government works on Tangible and deliberate actions to build a people centered economy that works for all.

According to the two organizations, this will address the increased income inequality where the country is dominated by few rich and the rest of bigger percentage is extremely poor.

According to Ritah Aciro, the Executive Director Uganda women’s Network,the government will need to put in place policies where rich people pay their fair share of taxes, investing in appropriate infrastructure that will lead to reduction and redistribution of unpaid and domestic work between men and woman, girls and boys, the state and private sector.

The two organizations’ voices come in line with the ongoing World Economy Forum meeting In Davos –Switzerland where the world leaders are meeting to engage on political, business, cultural aspects to shape global, regional and industry agendas.