CJ vows to crush anyone seeking to intimidate them

By Sania Babirye

The chief justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo says he will not be intimidated or bribed by any one while hearing and determining Robert Kyagulanyi’s election petition but will be guided by the judicial oath they took to deliver justice to all Ugandans .

Justice Dollo made the remark this morning while presiding over Kyagulanyi’s application in which he seeks more time to file his 127 affidavits after failing to meet the 14th july 2021 elections.

The remark comes after Kyagulanyi unofficially told Justice Dollo and two other justices on the panel including Mike Chibita and Ezekiel Muhaguzi to recuse themselves from the case over biasness.

However, Kyagulanyi’s lawyer Medard Ssegona told court that he has not been instructed by Kyagulanyi to file the application for recusal.

“If anybody thinks he can induce the Chief Justice with favours or intimidate him, be ready for a crash,”Dollo says.

Dollo adds that if there is any scheme to bias or intimidate them in their line of duty, then such schemes will be crushed.

He adds that they all took the oath to protect the constitution including doing their judicial work without fear of favour and in accordance to the constitution of Ugandan which principle they guided .

He adds that matters that circulate outside out they do not attach any importance to it and if anyone has any grievances with any judge on the panel , then they should bring the matter before them for legal dress.

The attorney general William Byaruhanga has also expressed what he called intimidation of judges by Kyagulanyi.