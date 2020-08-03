Congolese national sent to jail for threatening violence

By Sania Babirye

A female Congolese national has been sent on remand at Kigo government prison on charges of threatening violence after he attempted to kill her neighbor.

Zena Shamim a resident of Kisaasi Dungu zone has appeared before City Hall grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and pleaded not guilty to the said offense.

Court heard that the accused on June 29th 2020 at Bukoto Nakawa division in Kampala with intent to intimidate or annoy Pauline Kabonesa threatened to kill her.

She has been remanded until the 17th of August 2020 for trial.