Court asks new NUP leaders to explain transfer issues

By Sania Babirye

High Court under Justice Musa Ssekana has asked the founders of now National Unity platform to appear in court and enlighten on the ongoing party ownership, registration and transfer.

Those summoned include Former party leader Moses Nkonge Kibalama and former secretary general Simbwa Paul Kagombe.

Justice Sekana made the summons after NUP party leader through their lawyers led by Medard Ssegona asked court to have the leaders summoned and explain to court on how the party changed ownership and name.

These have now been ordered to appear in court on the 25th of this month.

Early this week, justice Sekana dismissed a suit that was seeking to temporarily block the activities of National unity platform party including including nomination of candidates.

This is after two people who claim to be members of the gormercUnity Reconciliation and development party (NURP) party dragged now NUP leader and also Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi and other party members of taking over and registering the party illegally.

Two people Difas Basile and Hassan Twala petitioned the high court claiming to be founding members if National Unity Reconciliation and Development party (NURP) which they claim was illegal required ,changed and registered by Bobiwine into NUP.

Bobi Wine is jointly sued with the Electoral Commission (EC), Attorney General (AG), NURP acting president Moses Nkonge Kibalama, NUP leaders David Lewis Rubongoya, Aisha Kabanda, Joel Ssenyonyi, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe.

These are seeking court to order EC to de-gazette the change of the NURP party name that appears in the General Notice No. 838 of 2019, de-register NUP and reinstate NURP as the legally recognised party name.

Meanwhile Hon.Bobiwine was refuted claims made by Nkonge that he promised him 5 million shillings to sell him the party.

A video yesterday became viral showing Nkonge claiming that Bobiwine has failed to pay him the said 5 million as promised during the transfer.

Bobiwine says these are all lies being spread but as NUP they will not be intimidated and will gain victory

He says they never did any thing illegally but since the take over, Kibalama has been threatened and intimidated with his family being trailed.

He says they held a delegates conference in which they were legally voted and have minutes to prove so.

He adds that Kibalama’s family informed him that he had been kidnapped with another person and his whereabouts still remain unknown.

Segona says the former clients must state the record straight over the alleged illegal ownership as NUP they know who is behind the said case but will not give up.