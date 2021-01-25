Court asks police to vacate NUP president’s residence

By Sania Babirye

The government has been advised that if they believe that National Unity Platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi is in any way a danger to society and have evidence to prove so, to arrest him, detain him in a gazetted detention center and produce him before a competent court .

High court judge Michael Elubu advised government after ordering the military and police to vacate Bobiwine’s house in Magere this morning.

Justice Elubu ruled that the continued house arrest of Kyagulanyi and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi is a violation of their personal right to liberty.

He faulted the army and police of continuing to violate the twos freedoms without by holding them under house arrest yet they don’t have any charge against them on top of their house not being a lawful custody center.

The judge has also ordered government to pay costs to Kyagulanyi.

The attorney general last week asked court to put stringent conditions on Robert Kyagulanyi including him denouncing his alleged planned violent protest if its to lift his on going house arrest since the 14th of this month.

According to Martin Mwambustya representing the attorney general, the alleged planned violent protest is in relation to Bobiwine’s failure to accept the recent EC presidential results in which incumbent president Museveni was announced winner with 88% while Kyagulanyi came second with 32%.

The state also wanted court to compel Bobiwine to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the ministry of health saying during campaigns Bobiwine held massive rallies that was a risk to many people.

According to Mwambustya,they had intelligence that Kyagulanyi and his party have allegedly recruited and trained youths to engage in these riots if he lost in the concluded elections.

He also denied Bobiwine’s wife and other members in their family being under any movement restriction yet a video circulated on social media showing security operatives refusing barbie to go in their garden behind their house to get food.

The government further denied the two being in police custody according to an affidavit sworn in by officer Edward Ochom who is the Director of operations in Uganda police in which he claimed that Bobiwine is not under any police custody but however, his movements have been restrained at his home.

Bobiwine filed the said application and sought orders to gain his freedom back or if he committed any offence be presented before a competent court and charged.