Court denies Dodoviko and others bail

By Sania Babirye



The state has asked Makindye court chief Magistrate Prosy Katushabe to deny bail to the 20 including key suspect Dodoviko Mwanje and seven police officers who are charged with the illegal demolition of st.peters church in Ndeeba in August this year.

Lead prosecutors Noah Oponya and Lydia Nakato have told court that the said matter is of a public interest/demand and that all accused persons are health enough to withstand prison life.

Oponyo has further added that hey do not know the permanent residence of Dodoviko since he did not present before court documents showing his residence which makes stressing him hard in case he jumps bail.

On the police officers, state has contested some of their sureties presented on grounds that they are not substantial since they are not on their ranks.

Prosecution states that Dodo and Ivan Katongole a KCCA Urban planner between March and August 2020, they conspired with several senior police officers and other people who are already on remand at Kitalya government prison to demolish st. Peter’s church in Ndeeba ;the property of Church of Uganda.

Katongole is said to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

Among the senior police officers implicated in this matter is the Superintendent of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC , ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato ; the Officer in-charge of Ndeeba police , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero; who are police Field Force unit commanders .

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commissioner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to over see security deployment at St. Peter’ church in order to avert any possible demolition .

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division , a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church and theft of church property such as chairs and doors .

These 21 suspects who are on remand at Kitalya prison have participated in today’s court proceedings via video conferencing having been already charged and denied any involvement in the demolition of the said church which happened in wee hours of 10th/August 2020.

Hearing of the bail application is still on going