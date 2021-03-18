Court excuses Kyagulanyi from paying case withdrawal costs

By Sania Babirye

The Supreme Court has ruled that National Unity platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi’s will not pay any costs for withdrawing his presidential election petition in which he was seeking the nullification of President Museveni’s 14th January victory.

Eight Supreme court Justices out of nine ruled in a court session presided over by the chief Justice Alifonse Owinyi Dollo that Kyagulanyi does not have to pay any costs because he met all the required steps in withdrawing his petition on top of the respondents including President Museveni , the Electoral commission and the Attorney General not objecting to Kyagulanyi’s withdraw application.

In a majority ruling unethical the justices were giving their full Judgement to why they allowed NUP President Kyagulanyi to withdraw his Presidential Election petition, refusing him to file fresh charges and also amend his application, these have explained that although Kyagulanyi was meant to pay costs, they had to promote access to Justice in presidential election petition out ways the need to condemn Kyagulanyi into paying costs.

Justice Paul Mugamba in reading the majority judgement further stated that although the attorney General William Byaruhanga had asked court to order Kyagulanyi to pay them costs due to his alleged bad behavior,that Kyagulanyi’s lawyer argued that the respondents could not substantiate Kyagulanyi’s alleged bad behavior.

During the official withdraw of the said application, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Medard Ssegona asked court to order all parties to bear their own costs on grounds that the election petition was a matter of public interest.

