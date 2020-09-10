Court halts Bobi Wine’s trial

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court has halted the trial of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi on charges of holding an illegal assembly over OTT tax until the constitutional court determines his petition in which he is challenging the said charge of disobeying statutory orders.

Grade one magistrate Karungi Doreen temporary halted the said trial after referring the said case to the constitutional court for interpretation.

In February this year, Bobiwine’s lawyers led by Anthony Wameeli informed court that they had filed the said petition in the constitutional court and that it is pending determination .

According to Bobiwine, the said charge under the Public order management act 2013 is illegal since it is being challenged by the Uganda Law Society.

He adds that the said charge should be interpreted by the constitutional court whether it does not infringe on the rights of Ugandan to assemble.

The court has now ordered Kyagulanyi to keep reporting back to court until the constitutional court determines his application.

She also issued criminal summons to Bobiwine who was not present in court but his defense informed court that he was away on official duties in his constituency.

Bobiwine is charged together with his Body guard Ssebuwufu Edward aka Eddie Mutwe, his brother Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and a one David Lule.

These are accused with disobedience of Statutory Duty ; an offence they allegedly committed on on 11th of July 2018 at City Square along Kampala road in protest of social media and Mobile Money Tax.

Prosecution states that the suspects offended sections of the order management Act of 2013, by holding a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer, and refusing to cooperate with police, to ensure that all participants are peaceful and not armed.