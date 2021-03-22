Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Abid Alam

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court has issued criminal summons against local investor and Indian consultant Alam Abid Mahmoud who is charged with conspiracy to defeat justice together with police officer Wanyama Austeen Wilber the Wamala regional CID officer is state fails to complete their investigations by the 16th of October 2020.

Grade one magistrate Fedlise Awoa has issued the criminal summons after Abid failed to show up in court today for further hearing of his case.

He has now been ordered to appear in court on the 7th of April without fail.

The said officer is said to have released information to Abid which was in regard to a case of terrorizing residents of Kassanda over a piece of land in which Abid was being investigated by Kassanda police station.

Prosecution States that Abid and the officer committed the said offense on the 8th of April 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala .

These were arrested by the state house anti corruption unit headed by col.Edith Nakalema on the 9th of April 2020 after a top off.