Court issues criminal summons against Tumukunde

By Sania Babirye

Criminal summons has been issued against 2021 Presidential hopeful LT.Gen. Henry Tumukunde after he failed to turn up in court for further mention of his treason and four counts of unlawful possession of fire arms and ammunition.

This morning, his lawyer Geoffrey Turyasiima informed city hall court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise that his client was just running late but was on the way to court, however, the magistrate ruled that Tumukunde who is believed to be on nationwide consultation knew that the court starts at 9am and should have been in court.

She has now ordered Tumukunde to appear in court on the 23rd of September with out fail.

Lt.Gen.Tumukunde who was granted bail on the 11 of May after spending almost three months in Luzira prison was remanded on the 18 of March 2020, Tumukunde after he pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

On the treason charge, Prosecution states that on the 5th of March 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local TV stations in Kamwokya, the Rt. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government

On the unlawful possession fire arms and ammunition, its states that on the 13th of March 2020 at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo,was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol . Prosecution further states that he is charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition’s without a valid firearm license

Tumukunde however told court on the charges of being in possession of firearms and ammunition, he was in lawful possession of the said gun since it was given to him with the said ammunition as a retired Gen .

Treason, is a capital case bailable and tryable only by the High court .