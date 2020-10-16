Court okays Buwembo’s nomination

By Sania Babirye

Kampala high court judge Micheal Elabu has Okayed the nomination of Habib Buwembo as FDCs rightful flag bearer fir Rubaga South constituency.

This is after an aggrieved Forum for Democratic Change aspirant for the same seat Nakanwagi Grace petitioned the high court seeking to block Buwembo’s nomination on grounds that the party had already voted her as the flag bearer.

Justice Elabu has ruled that Buwembo genuinely won the FDC primaries with 29 votes against Nakanwagi who pulled only four votes.

He added that it would be unfair for court to interfere with the will of the people who voted Buwembo to represent them

Nakanwagi has also been ordered to pay costs to Buwembo.