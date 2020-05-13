Court orders 16 to clean Makindye division

By Sania Babirye

Makindye magistrate court has ordered 16 people who were found gathered in a motor vehicle garage to clean Makindye division offices for two hours.

The 16 led by Isaac Ssali have appeared before Makindye court chief magistrate Prosy Katushabe and pleaded guilty to doing an act likely to spread a disease COVID-19.

While sentencing them, the magistrate ruled that the convicts were first time offenders, did not waste courts time and resources by pleading guilty to the offense and had been on remand at Kitalya government prison close to three weeks is enough.

Prosecution states that on the 29th of April 2020 at around 1pm at Ndeeba in Kampala district were found gathered in a group at a garage and selling spare parts well knowing that such acts will spread Covid 19.