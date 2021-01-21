Court to put stringent conditions for BobiWine’s release

By Sania Babirye

The attorney general has asked court to put stringent conditions on Robert Kyagulanyi including him denouncing his alleged planned violent protest if it is to lift his on going house arrest since the 14th of this month.

According to Martin Mwambustya representing the attorney general, the alleged planned violent protest is in relation to Bobiwine’s failure to accept the recent EC presidential results in which incumbent president Museveni was announced winner with 88% while Kyagulanyi came second with 28%.

The state also wants court to compel Bobiwine to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the ministry of health.

According to Mwambustya,they have intelligence that Kyagulanyi and his party have allegedly recruited and trained youths to engage in these riots if he lost in the concluded elections.

Mwambustya has however denied Bobiwine’s wife and other members in their family being under any movement restriction yet a video circulated on social media showing security operatives refusing barbie to go in their garden behind their house to get food.

The case is before Kampala high court judge Michael Elubu.