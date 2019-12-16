Court refuses to extend voter’s registration

By Sania Babirye

The high court in Kampala has dismissed an application seeking for the extension of the ongoing voters registration exercise until March 2020.

Deputy Registrar Sarah Langa, ruled that she can not issue an interim injunction against the exercise that concludes today because the applicant is seeking the same orders that he sought in the main case that will be determined in March next year.

She also ruled that issuing the same order will be pre-emptying the determination of the main case.

City lawyer Steven Kalali petitioned the high court seeking the on going voters verification and registration process to continue until march 2020.

In his petition, Kalali claimed that this was the time in which court will deliver its judgement on whether Ugandans in other foreign countries are free to vote.

He had further claimed that if the process was stopped before then, his main application which will be determined in march 2020 will be over taken by events.

However, in response, EC lawyer Lugolobi Hamid had asked court to dismiss the said application on grounds that Kalali should have first taken his concerns to be addressed by EC as the law requires which he never did.

Last Monday the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama announced that they had extended the exercise to the 16th of December 2019 and that no more extension will be accorded after that.

The process began on the 21st of Noveber and was meamt to end on the 11th of December 2019.

According to justice Byabakama the extension was die yo the many applicants ay the update centers.