Court threatens to dismiss Alam case over lack of evidence

By Sania Babirye



Buganda road court has threatened to dismiss the case case in which local investor and Indian consultant Alam Abid Mahmoud is charged with conspiracy to defeat justice together with police officer Wanyama Austeen Wilber the Wamala regional CID officer is state fails to complete their investigations by the 16th of October 2020.

Grade one magistrate Joan Ketty Acaa has made the threat after prosecution failed to commence trial yet the suspect were charged five months ago.

According to state led by attorney Kitimbo Janat, police is still carrying out investigations which investigations are being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 disruption of work.

Kitimbo has now asked for more two weeks to conclude the investigations yet court had earlier given them two months to have the investigations concluded.

However, the defense team led by Henry Katamanya asked court to dismiss the charges on grounds that their clients are being denied a speedy and fair hearing.

The magistrate has now warned the state that if they do not complete their investigations by the 16th of October, she will be left with no option buy to dismiss the said charges.

of September and extended their bail until then.

The said officer is said to have released information to Abid which was in regard to a case of terrorizing residents of Kassanda over a piece of land in which Abid was being investigated by Kassanda police station.

Prosecution States that Abid and the officer committed the said offense on the 8th of April 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala .

These were arrested by the state house anti corruption unit headed by col.Edith Nakalema on the 9th of April 2020 after a top off.