COVID-19 Vaccination commences 10th March

By Phiona Namutebi

The Ministry of Health through Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunization (UNEPI) has launched the COVID-19 vaccination dubbed National COVID Vaccine Development ahead of the vaccination program slated for tomorrow.

M.O.H is expected to vaccinate 49.6% of the Ugandans starting with health workers and security officers in a campaign that will last 10 days and later the elderly persons and teachers will be immunized too.

Addressing media, Dr.Driwale Alfred the Programs Manager UNEPI said that about 150,000 health workers, 250,000 security officers,550,000 teachers and lecturers, 3,800,000 vulnerable people including 3,300,000 are elderly persons and 500,000 young ones between 18 and 50 years are to be vaccinated for free.

He adds that the intention of carrying out this vaccination exercise is to prevent severe death and spread of the pandemic and to also reduce congestion in health centers by the COVID-19 patients .

On the same occasion,Dr.Alfred asked local leaders to continue sensitizing citizens on the importance of getting vaccinated so that health workers don’t find hard time while carrying out the vaccination exercise.

Due to the fact that the exercise process will be district led,local leaders should ensure that citizens a well convinced to avoid disorganization.